Streets Deserted As Rival Cultists Clash in Awka

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a dramatic scene at the Zik’s Avenue in Awka, Anambra State capital on Saturday, as gunshots by suspected cultists set everybody on the motion.

It was gathered that the gunshots which came as a result of clash between rival cult groups, made everyone in rte area to sprint and scamper for safety.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu said police patrol has been beefed up in the area, while efforts are also being made to incarcerate the suspects.

“Following the sound of gun shots by Zik Avenue, Awka, police patrol has been intensified in Awka.

“Preliminary information reveals that the cause of the shooting is as a result of cult related clash.

“The situation is closely being LP monitored and further development shall be communicated please,” Ikenga said.

He further advised Ndị Anambra to remain security conscious and continue to provide the Police with useful information that will assist them to effectively track down criminal elements in the state, even as he encouraged the residents to learn to use the NPF Rescue Me App for reporting issues and suspicious movements in their areas to the police.

“They (residents) are encouraged to report suspicious person(s)or movement(s)to the nearest Police Station or through the Command Emergency numbers 112 or call 07039194332 for prompt response.

“The ‘NPF Rescue Me App’ is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and Iphone users respectively,” he added.