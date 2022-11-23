Police arrest 4 suspected kidnappers in Ogun

Advertisement



The Police Command in Ogun says it has arrested four suspected members of a notorious kidnap gang allegedly terrorising Abeokuta and its environs.

SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer said this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects, Ismaila Ibrahim 21, Musa Muhammed, 26, Irekura Abu ,43 and Okanlawon Muhammed 26, were arrested following series of kidnap cases at Soyooye and Ibara Orile area of Abeokuta.

The spokesman stated that Commissioner of Police Lanre Bankole, directed the command’s Anti kidnapping team to move into the area and fish out the perpetrators.

“In compliance with the commissioner’s directive, the Superintendent of Police, Taiwo Opadiran-led team embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation.

“This led them to one of the suspects Abu, who was later discovered to be the supplier of guns to the hoodlums.

“The arrest of one of the suspects led to the arrest of Muhammed while he was coming out from their hideout to buy food for their victims and members of the gang.

“The suspects confessed to be members of a kidnap gang who were responsible for the abduction of one Bishop Oladimeji Joshua of prayer city, Keesan Abeokuta, on Sept. 22.

“They also informed the police that they were responsible for the kidnap of one Kafayat Jelili of Ogo Titun area of Ibara Orile on Sept. 27,” he said.

Oyeyemi added that their alleged confession led to the arrest of the remaining two suspects, Ibrahim and Okanlawon Muhammed.

He identified Items recovered from them to include two double barrel guns and a single barrel long gun.

The spokesman stated that the commissioner of police had ordered that the suspects be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.

He also directed a massive manhunt for other members of the gang who were presently on the run, with a view to bring them to justice.