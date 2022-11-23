2023: Kebbi APC gubernatorial candidate urges supporters to be agents of peace

Advertisement



Dr Nasiru Idris, All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Kebbi has urged his supporters to be agents of peace to facilitate the smooth conduct of 2023 General Elections.

Addressing his supporters in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, Idris said the call became imperative in view of the importance of peace to the political and socio-economic development of the state.

He spoke through the Chairman, Nasir Idris Campaign Movement and leader of ST-7 Tinubu/Shettima North-West Campaign Organisation, Alhaji Kabiru Sani-Giant.

Idris said there was the need for peace, understanding and unity among all members for the party to achieve its objectives.

While commending the organisers of the programme , the gubernatorial candidate urged them to remain resolute towards ensuring the party’s victory in the forthcoming elections.

He also urged them to work towards ensuring the success of the party at all levels, assuring that APC had fielded credible candidates in all elective positions from state to national levels.

In his speech, the Chairman, Aliero Quarters Development Association, Alhaji Garba Galadima described the choice of the APC gubernatorial candidate by the party’s leadership would help to actualise APC’s victory in 2023.