Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Endorses Ugwuanyi For Senate

Advertisement



Abdulateef Bamgbose

The Ohaneze youth council world wide , Enugu branch has unanimously pledged their support to Governor ifeanyi UGWUANYI, of Enugu to run for the senate in 2023.

The President of the Council Maxi Okwu Nnabuike disclosed this at press conference in Enugu to address the challenges facing the youths in the South- east and Nigeria ahead the 2023 general election.

Maxi Nnabike said that governor Ugwanyi as governor has contributed to the uplifting and development of Youth in the South – east compared to other governor’s in the South -east region.

He made this known while guiding Nigerian youths against the pitfall of the past

“In four months, Nigerians will go to the polls to elect a fresh crop of leaders from the State to the National level. According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over 90 million voters will take this all important decision across the country. There is also no doubt that the youth demography represents the highest percentage of the voting population. This is why we find it very important to address our people and chart a way forward ahead of the election”

“There is no doubt that Nigeria is presently at a crossroads, with the masses at the receiving end of the activities of the failed government in power. There is no other word to describe the performance of the present government except- failure. It is manifest in every indices, everyone could feel and smell the collapse in the economy, security and infrastructure. Hunger is at the peak, to the highest ebb ever as though the country is fighting a war or is being faced by a volcanic eruption. What this means is that Nigerians have to be very careful as they make a choice of who succeeds the incumbent administration. It is a choice that would rather rescue or bury the country finally. Nigeria is no longer sick but comatose, desirous of a miracle. We urge the youths to be circumspect in taking their final decision. Our future depends on whatever decision we take ahead of the 2023 election. It is not enough to collect peanuts and mortgage our future further for another 4 years and above.”

” In Enugu State, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide wishes to state that they are pleased with the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. The Coal City State has been a PDP State since 1999 and there is clear evidence of progression in the growth of the State. Also, as the current Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has remembered the youths more than any other administration before it, in terms of appointments. Youths have a true sense of belonging in the State, coupled with the peace and security that has pervaded the State for the past seven years. Infrastructure has also not been left behind, with evidence here and there. We are aware of the desperate efforts by some elements to infiltrate the State and we have earlier warned that we would no longer tolerate the laxity from security operatives. Influx of criminal killer herdsmen into Enugu State must be checkmated. ”

“Having said that, we make bold to say that the Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has our total support and endorsement as he aims to move to the Senate in 2023. We are sure of his capacity to deliver and protect the interest of the youth constituency. We have endorsed him for the Enugu North Senatorial contest and hereby ask all the youths and Ndi Enugu North Senatorial District electorate to give him their maximum support by voting en-mass for him come February, 2023. There is no doubt in our mind that he will give the people true and quality representation.

We have also assessed the contestants for the Enugu West Senatorial District and our collective stand is that Engr. Osita Ngwu is the right man for the job. We hereby endorse him and ask Ndi Enugu West Senatorial District to come out en-mass and vote for him massively.

Similarly, we are also in support of the Governor’s choice of successor, in the person of Barr. Peter Mbah. With his track record in Pinnacle Oil, Mbah has the competence Enugu needs at this point in history. Having listened to his manifesto presentation, we are convinced that he is prepared for the job unlike other candidates who are just depending on one thing or the other. At a time the country’s economy is not looking any better, Enugu needs an astute business administrator to navigate through the situation and place the State on a global world map. We have such a figure in Peter Mbah. We congratulate him on the successful completion and commissioning of the $1bn Pinnacle Oil & Gas petroleum product terminal at the Free Trade Zone in Lekki, Lagos, by President Muhammadu Buhari. This monumental project is in the heart of the nation’s economy. We use this medium to appeal to our illustrious son, Barr. Peter Mbah to grant qualified Igbo youths some employment slots in the company to reduce unemployment among Igbo youths. ”

The group also endorsed the people Democratic Party ( PDP) , for the general elections saying that “Having said this, we hereby endorse the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 general elections in Enugu State. We took this decision having been satisfied with the party’s achievements in the State since 1999 and the calibre of candidates it has lined up for the elections

The group expressed concern over the violence that characterized the political campaign in Ebonyi, while calling on security agents to wade in by restoring peace in the state

” We want to express our concern over the level of political violence in Ebonyi State. This is not good at all as it negates all that democracy represents. We urge the Governor of the State to rein in the Ebubeagu security operatives and make sure they are stopped from harassing members of the opposition political parties in the State. Opposition parties should be given air of freedom to operate in line with the hallmarks of democracy, just like in Enugu State where no member of the opposition is being molested. “