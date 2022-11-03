Mbazulike’s death, a major hole in the system that cannot be filled – Ezeife

By Chuks Eke

Former Civilian Governor of Anambra state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife has described the death of Chief Mbazulike Amechi, last of the Zikists Movement as a major hole in the system that cannot be filled.

Also, the spiritual leader of Igboland, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka described the Late Amechi as a unifier and a great reformer who gave all he had for the development and progress of the country.

Ezeife who spoke to newsmen yesterday in a telephone chat, said he was yet to recover from the rude shock that followed the news of Amechi’s death and pledged to continue with the selfless services which the great patriot was known for.

Ezeonwuka, who spoke from the United States of America, USA, via Whatsapp, admonished Amechi’s bereaved family to accept the reality of his loss, noting that death itself, is a form of transition which sets the soul free from the shackles of the physical body, launching it into freedom, because it is no longer held bound by sickness, hunger and all forms of human wants.

According to Ezeonwuka, “Dara Akunwafor was elected member of the House of Representatives, in 1959, on the platform of the defunct National Council of Nigerian Citizens, NCNC. He was later appointed minister of aviation and transport in 1962”. “Recently, the Late Amechi led a delegation of prominent Igbo leaders to President Muhammadu Buhari to request the release of Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB said Ogilisi Igbo”. Also, Idemili Leaders of Thought, a group of stakeholders in Idemili North and Idemili South Local Government Areas of Anambra state, yesterday joined others in mourning the demise of Amechi. Chairman of the group, Dr. Boniface Agbala in a statement, said it would be very difficult to fill the vacuum created by the demise of Amechi and urged Ndigbo to bear the loss with fortitude. According to Dr. Agbala, ” it is unfortunate that President Muhammad Buhari did not grant Amechi’s request to release Nnamdi Kanu from detention which he pleaded as his last wish in order to restore peace in Southeast, as if he had a premonition of his imminent death. May God grant his soul eternal rest in Jesus name”. Comrade Anthony Ogbugo, National Coordinator, South East Peace and Progressive Coalition of Nigeria said it was quite unfortunate that Amechii’s efforts to restore peace in Southeast had not materialized before his demise. Comrade Ogbugo who is a grand patron and former Chairman of Drivers Welfare Association, Anambra state chapter, said he would like Anambra state government to name the state passenger and cargo Airport at Umueri after Mbazulike Amechi, adding that the state government should motivate Southeast Governors to give him a state burial. Amechi’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Motimor Mojekwu who also spoke on phone, recalled how he moved together with Amechi few days before his death, even as he regretted that the federal government could not grant his request to grant a political pardon to the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Nnamdi Kanu, before his death. Mojekwu however noted that it is now incumbent upon the federal government to do so now before his interment or else, his spirit would continue to hover around in anger and frustration.

…he was a great unifier, reformer – Ezeonwuka