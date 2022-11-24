N10m ‘fraud’: FCT Police nab 61-year-old fake AIG

Advertisement



The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a serial fraudster who specialises in impersonating legal practitioners and senior law enforcement officers to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, Wednesday in Abuja, said: “Following a series of petitions and reports at various formations/ units of the Command.

The Imposter one Olakunle Adesola, a 61 years old resident of liberty Estate by spring road AMAC Abuja, was finally arrested on Sunday November 20, 2022 by rhe command’s intelligence asset attached to the Anti-violence Crime section of the State Criminal investigations department (SCID ) at our lady Queen of Cathedral Church, Garki, Area 3, where scores of unsuspecting worshippers have reportedly been defrauded.

“The suspect’s modus operandi is to impersonate a senior police officer between the ranks of commissioner and Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), top-ranking Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials, and/or a legal practitioner who owns a law firm by the name Dr.Kunle Adeshola & Associate has successfully defrauded many to the tone of about N10 million.

“The suspects when interviewed confessed to having been a perpetrator of this criminal enterprise as far back as the year 1980. Upon the arrest, several forged documents, unissued police gear, tear gases, and forged academic documents from various learning institutions were recovered in possession of the suspect,” she said.

She further stated that, “While discrete investigation and effort to apprehend co-perpetrators of this criminal enterprise are ongoing, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Babaji Sunday, wishes to categorically state that the suspect has absolutely no past or present affiliation with the police in status or otherwise and at any level.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to be weary of such unscrupulous elements who parade themselves in such manner as the above or any other in other to defraud members of the public.

“The CP also wishes to reaffirm the Command’s commitment to bringing crime and criminality in all its forms and expression to the barest minimum.

“While painstaking effort is being deployed to ensure the above, members of the public are therefore urged to maintain vigilance and report suspicious activities to the police through the following emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Desk, could be reached at 0902 222 2352.”