8 Villagers Killed, Houses Burnt In Plateau

Armed men Tuesday night invaded Wumat village of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, killed eight people and injured some others.

Residents from the area told Daily Trust that the gunmen also razed about 20 houses in the community.

Adamu Isa, a resident of Bokkos, said the gunmen stormed the village around 10pm and gunned down eight, adding that some of the victims had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, said he would confirm from the area and get back to our correspondent but had not done so as of the time of filing this story.

The latest attack came seven days after gunmen killed 11 persons and injured some others in the Maikatako community of the same Bokkos LG.

Daily Trust reports that Governor Simon Lalong had three days ago met Bokkos stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the crisis in the local government.

The governor while addressing the stakeholders which included traditional rulers, representatives of Ron and Fulani, as well as security agencies, said the ceaseless attacks were a major setback to the restoration of peace in the state.

“Nobody has the right to kill anyone or take the laws into his hands to address any grievance or injustice whether relating to destruction of crops or killing of cows which are reported to be the main source of tension in the area,” Lalong said at the meeting.

