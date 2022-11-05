Ministry warns communities against defecating, dumping wastes in dams, rivers, streams

Advertisement



Federal Ministry of Water Resources on Saturday called on communities to stop defecating, bathing, washing and indiscriminate dumping of solid wastes in rivers, streams and in irrigation facilities.

The minister, Mr Suleiman Adamu, made this call in a statement issued at the end of a sensitisation workshop for Women Participation in Water Users’ Associations (WUAs) for Irrigated Agriculture.

Adamu was represented at the workshop by Mrs Oyeronke Oluniyi, Director, Irrigation and Drainage at the ministry.

He noted that the culture of abuse of waterways was common in communities hosting irrigation sites and charged river basin development authorities to encourage women participation in the operation and maintenance of irrigation systems.

According to him, a well-structured Water User Association promotes a sustainable and better managed irrigated agriculture.

He said the quality of water used for irrigation was essential for yield and quantity of crops, maintenance of soil productivity, and protection of the environment.

“Quality of water is also of great significance to human health, as it is in foods eaten raw or cooked.

“The quality of irrigation water depends on many factors for its successful application and beneficial uses; they include soil type, irrigation methods adopted and drainage conditions of the area.

“These constituents affecting the suitability of irrigation water for agriculture are greatly dependent on the activities and practices of inhabitants within the catchment areas of irrigation schemes,’’ he said.

The minister assured that the Federal Government was committed to achieving food security, poverty alleviation, and job and wealth creation through sustainable irrigation agriculture.

He commended the contribution of the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority for the performance of the management transfer process from government-controlled to farmer-managed.

Adamu called on women and youths to be at the forefront of promoting the attainment of good quality water in canals and reservoirs, for safe crop production through irrigation.

The workshop was organised by the ministry in collaboration with the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority.