Kwankwaso: It’s a huge mistake for anyone to say 2023 is his turn

Advertisement



Kwankwaso spoke on Sunday when he was featured on Editors Forum, an initiative of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), in Lagos.

During the run-up to the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, the eventual winner, had described the 2023 elections as his turn to be president.

Kwankwaso however said the APC and PDP have failed Nigerians, noting that some presidential candidates are shying away from debates.

“I am ready for debates. Let us put our cards on the table. Some of the candidates are running away from debates. Some of them should look at themselves in the mirror and tell themselves the truth. Some of them are our seniors. You cannot cheat nature. Anybody who says 2023 is his turn is making a huge mistake.

–

Source; https://www.thecable.ng/kwankwaso-its-a-huge-mistake-for-anyone-to-say-2023-is-his-turn