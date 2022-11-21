Advertisement



Former Vice President and opposition PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has declared Nigeria must restructure for, RECOVER Nigeria.

After more than seven years of APC ploughing 63 percent of Nigerians into multi-dimensional poverty, the country needs an aggressive policy of economic and political recovery that will put more power in the hands of everyday people.

“This is what is at the heart of my restructuring agenda”, Atiku said.

The former VP added added: ‘But I need you to help drive this agenda, Dotun. The more hands that are on the deck, the greater our chances of rolling back the damage the APC has done in the past over seven years.”

He also indicated that he already, had a working document that outlines areas where I shall pursue constitutional reforms through the National Assembly.

–

Source; https://theeagleonline.com.ng/2023-presidency-nigeria-must-restructure-to-recover-atiku