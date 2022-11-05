Insecurity: Northern youths demand probe of Natasha’s link with Kogi terror group

The Northern Youths Movement (NYM) has demanded immediate probe of thealleged link of the Kogi Central Senatorial candidate of theopposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan,with a notorious terrorist known as Safiu.The NYM said it was important for security agencies in the country,especially the Police and Department of State Services, DSS, toimmediately invite Natasha for questioning so as to throw more lighton her involvement with the terrorist that was nabbed by the DSS.In a statement after the NYM meeting in Abuja on Saturday, which wassigned by its Chairman, Mallam Ishaya Jato, the group warned that noNigerian must be treated like a VIP on the issue of insecurity.The group said the gains made by the Kogi state Governor, YahayaBello, in the area of security of lives and properties of the peopleof Kogi State should not be allowed to be eroded by anyone, no matterhow highly placed.The statement read:We have followed with keen interest, the accusation and counteraccusations from Kogi State, after the arrest of one Shafiu, allegedto be a deadly terrorists.Shafiu, who has been on red alert of the security agency was picked inAbuja last week in connection with the terrorist alert by the Americagovernment.It was further revealed how Natasha Uduaghan, has tried albeitunsuccessfully to cover up links with the notorious terrorist calledSafiu.It has also been alleged that Shafiu was seen in a video a week beforenow, boasting to go to any length to make sure Natasha Uduaghanemerged the winner of the Senate election.It is therefore our demand that allegation of involvement of MrsNatasha Uduaghan, with Safiu, the arrested terrorists and othersshould be thoroughly investigated.This is because Kogi State cannot afford to return to how it wasbefore Governor Yahaya Bello assumed office in 2016. Then, it was aregime of killings by terrorists, kidnappings, robberies and all kingsof insecurity.It is on record that the e ugly trend of total breakdown of securitywas brought under control by the Governor Yahaya Bello’sadministration within one year of assuming office and no one suchallow Kogi State to being plunged into security crisis again. To us, Natasha Uduaghan and others like her are not above the law.She should be questioned by security agencies to unravel her allegedinvolvement in terrorism in Nigeria.


