Insecurity: Northern youths demand probe of Natasha’s link with Kogi terror group

The Northern Youths Movement (NYM) has demanded immediate probe of the

alleged link of the Kogi Central Senatorial candidate of the

opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan,

with a notorious terrorist known as Safiu.



The NYM said it was important for security agencies in the country,

especially the Police and Department of State Services, DSS, to

immediately invite Natasha for questioning so as to throw more light

on her involvement with the terrorist that was nabbed by the DSS.



In a statement after the NYM meeting in Abuja on Saturday, which was

signed by its Chairman, Mallam Ishaya Jato, the group warned that no

Nigerian must be treated like a VIP on the issue of insecurity.



The group said the gains made by the Kogi state Governor, Yahaya

Bello, in the area of security of lives and properties of the people

of Kogi State should not be allowed to be eroded by anyone, no matter

how highly placed.



The statement read:

We have followed with keen interest, the accusation and counter

accusations from Kogi State, after the arrest of one Shafiu, alleged

to be a deadly terrorists.



Shafiu, who has been on red alert of the security agency was picked in

Abuja last week in connection with the terrorist alert by the America

government.



It was further revealed how Natasha Uduaghan, has tried albeit

unsuccessfully to cover up links with the notorious terrorist called

Safiu.



It has also been alleged that Shafiu was seen in a video a week before

now, boasting to go to any length to make sure Natasha Uduaghan

emerged the winner of the Senate election.



It is therefore our demand that allegation of involvement of Mrs

Natasha Uduaghan, with Safiu, the arrested terrorists and others

should be thoroughly investigated.



This is because Kogi State cannot afford to return to how it was

before Governor Yahaya Bello assumed office in 2016. Then, it was a

regime of killings by terrorists, kidnappings, robberies and all kings

of insecurity.



It is on record that the e ugly trend of total breakdown of security

was brought under control by the Governor Yahaya Bello’s

administration within one year of assuming office and no one such

allow Kogi State to being plunged into security crisis again.



To us, Natasha Uduaghan and others like her are not above the law.

She should be questioned by security agencies to unravel her alleged

involvement in terrorism in Nigeria.