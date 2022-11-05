Comedian Mr Macaroni declares support for Peter Obi

Advertisement



Popular comedian and actor Adebowale Adedayo, also known as Mr Macaroni has declared his support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Adedayo, who made the announcement via his Twitter handle on Saturday, said casting his vote for Obi was his final decision as regards presidential candidates running for office.

He further slammed the All Progressives Congress Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, for saying the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, will be the country’s next president come 2023, whether Nigerians “like it or not.”

The comedian wrote, “I do not and will not campaign for politicians. I cannot force or beg any Nigerian to vote for a particular candidate but come 2023, the person that I will cast my vote for is Peter Obi!! And that is final on this matter!! Enough is Enough!!!”

He added, “The effrontery the APC Youth Leader has to come and tell Nigerians that they do not have a choice in elections? What sort of arrogant stupidity is that? Is this the plan of APC? To force themselves on the people?

“You cannot kill all of us!! The people reject tyranny!!!”

The APC Youth leader had tweeted, “Your emotional blackmail and insults will not work – Tinubu will be your president either you like it or not. Good morning from Batified HQ.”