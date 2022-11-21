DSS offers to train UNILORIN security personnel

Advertisement



The Department of State Services (DSS) has offered to train the security personnel of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) to provide efficient security services.

Mr Bashir Abubakar, the Director of the state Command of DSS, made this known on Monday during a meeting with Prof. Wahab Egbewole SAN, the Vice-Chancellor of Unilorin.

Abubakar, who was responding to an appeal by the vice-chancellor, noted that the security of the university campus is critical as it provide a conducive environment for learning.

The DSS director observed that the synergy between the two institutions was very important as the country cannot afford unrest or defectiveness in the education system at such a critical time in the nation’s life.

He pointed out that intelligence gathering towards a peaceful campus is essential, noting that the collaboration between the two institutions provided the DSS with strength.

He pledged that essential intelligence needed for peaceful coexistence on the university’s campuses would be provided.

“We will be glad to train your security team. It will assist us in maintaining our presence in your institution without direct involvement,” he said.

Earlier, Egbewole stressed the importance of intelligence gathering and commended the DSS for the role it is playing in the security architecture of the nation.

The vice-chancellor also called for greater collaboration between the security outfit and the university.