Court Declares Edozie Njoku Wanted Over Forgery of APGA Judgement

. ..Issues Warrant of Arrest*

An FCT High Court sitting in Bwari, Abuja, has issued a bench warrant of the immediate arrest of Edozie Njoku.

The ruling was issued by Justice M. A. Maduga on Monday after listening to the arguments of counsels to Edozie Njoku and Chukwuemeka Nwoga (Accused) and the Inspector General of Police.

The court directed the police to produce Edozie Njoku and his co-accused, Chuks Nwoga in court on Monday, November 28, 2022 unfailingly.

It would be recalled that Edozie Njoku is standing trial accused of forging the judgment of the Supreme Court in order to hoodwink INEC to recognize him as the National Chairman of APGA.