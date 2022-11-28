Advertisement



The Court of Appeal in Abuja, on Monday, upheld the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja declaring Bashir Machina as candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Yobe North Senatorial District.

Delivering judgement on Monday, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja led by Monica Dongban-Mensem, who is the president of the court, held that the appeal was an abuse of court process.

“The 1st respondent (Machina) remains the Appellant (APC’s) candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District,” Mrs Dongban-Mensem said.

She said “The lower court was right when it held that the purported primary election held on 9 June was not monitored by INEC.”

“I find that the lower court properly evaluated all the issues raised before it. Therefor, all the issues are resolved against the appellant,” Mrs Dongban-Mensem said.

Dismissing the appeal, the appellate court awarded N1 million against the APC in favour of Mr Machina.

The panel condemned the conduct of parallel primaries by political parties.

Citing Section 84 (1) of the Electoral Act, Mrs Dongban-Mensem said, “The law is designed to check political parties’ act of impunity in the conduct of parallel primaries.”

Source; https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/567920-appeal-court-affirms-machina-as-apc-candidate-for-yobe-north-senatorial-poll.html