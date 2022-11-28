300,000 currently benefitting from NSIP in Gombe- Official

Advertisement



No fewer than 301, 429 persons are at the moment benefitting from the Federal Government’s National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) in Gombe State.

Mr Habu Shinga, the Gombe State Focal Person, NSIP, disclosed this in Gombe on Monday during the inauguration of an empowerment programme known as Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP 2.0) in the state.

Shinga said that NSIP had impacted the lives of residents of Gombe State through its national home-grown school feeding programme, NPower programme, Conditional Cash Transfer, rural women cash grants and GEEP.

“As at today, about 228, 646 pupils are enjoying this programme; about 3,073 vendors also benefitting from the programme.

“For the N-power 18, 739 are benefiting, GEEP is 3939 while the Conditional Cash Transfer has 47, 032 benefitting.

“ Gombe State has a total number of 301, 429 beneficiaries till date.”

Shinga stated that the effort of the Federal Government towards poverty eradication, employment generation and economic empowerment in Gombe State and Nigeria was progressing as expected.

He said that with sustained efforts, more persons would be taken out of poverty in the state and country.

He said the NSIP was complementing on the efforts of Gov. Inuwa Yahaya-led administration in terms of poverty alleviation and empowerment of youths across the state.

According to him, Yahaya has supported the scheme by providing infrastructures, empowerment for youths and providing enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

Shinga who is also the Special Adviser to the governor on Social Investment Programme said GEEP and other social investment programmes had served as tools for resolving and reducing youth restiveness, unemployment and providing access to financial services.

“NSIP through GEEP will also harness the vast potentials of our teeming youths and redirect their energy into productive activities,” he said.

He said the programmes had also helped in addressing the challenges of credit and financial inclusion for millions of Nigerians at the grassroots.

Shinga commended both the Federal Government and the Gombe State Government for their efforts at empowering youths, women and the vulnerable persons in the state.