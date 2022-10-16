Soludo Constitutes 20-Man Education Advisory Council, Takes Chairmanship Slot

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has constituted a 20-man State Education Advisory Council.

This Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday.

The Council, according to Aburime, has Gov. Soludo as its Chairman, while the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh is the Secretary.

Other members of the Council include: Prof A. U. Nonyelu, Chief Osita Chidoka, Mr Patrick Okigbo III, Prof. S.O.E. Ogbogu, Dr. (Mrs) Angela M.A Obodozie, Rev. Sr. (Prof.) Mary Theresa Opara, Engr. Paul Enidom, Prof. Walter Chukwuma Nwafia, Dr. Ngozi Agbasimalo, Mrs Obianuju Chinelo Kenechukwu, Prof. (Mrs) Chinelo Grace Nzelibe, Prof. O.S.A. Obikeze, and Prof. (Mrs) Virgy Onyene

Others are: Chairperson of ASUBEB; Chairperson of PPSSC; VC of COOU; Provost of College of Education, Nsugbe; and Rector, Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu.

“The appointments are with immediate effect,” Aburime added.