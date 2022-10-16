Obey Court Judgement, Release Kanu —Anglican Bishop, Senator Umeh Tell FG

Advertisement



The Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Ihiala, Right Reverend Israel Okoye has called for the immediate release of leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Bishop appealed to the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami to use his office in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity.

He made the appeal at the third session of the fourth synod of the diocese held at St Thomas’ Anglican Church, Uli, Anambra State.

Bishop Okoye, a professor of Political Science, said the recent judgement of the Court of Appeal on Nnamdi Kanu should be obeyed without undue interference.

According to the prelate, the extradiction of the IPOB leader, Kanu, is an illegality that cannot be covered by the law of Nigeria, stating that not heeding to the court judgement will portray Nigeria as lawless.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had on Friday discharged and acquitted Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of terrorism charges, but the attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami said the judgement of the court does not quash other charges against him, before he left Nigeria in 2017.

The freedom fighter is still being held in detention by the federal government, in defiance to the Court of Appeal order.

Meanwhile, a former National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and 2023 senatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Anambra Central, Chief Victor Umeh has joined his voice to call on the Federal Government to obey court order and release Kanu.

Chief Umeh in an interview with newsmen said the federal government has no reason to continue to keep him.

“The news of the Court of Appeal judgement is very soothing and gladdening, in the sense that the federal government of Nigeria has been given a golden opportunity to bring to an end the controversy between IPOB and the federal government of Nigeria.

“When he (Kanu) was brought home from Kenya last year, I was one of those who asked that the matter be given fair judicial adjudication. Along the line, through a suit installed by Kanu, a court in Umuahia quashed the charges against him and ordered that he should be released unconditionally.

“At that time, I had told the federal government to use political solution to the matter, and end the matter and stop the political and security tension, but they did not.

“Now that the Court of Appeal has quashed the charges against him, it is trite for the FG to release him and let him go. Already, the United Nations had made an earlier order for the release is Kanu.

“While the UN and the world were waiting for government to toe that line, the Court of Appeal has also made an order for his release. I don’t think the federal government has any reason to continue to keep him.”

Umeh who also spoke on the press release from the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, which insisted that Kanu had other cases to answer said the recent judgement setting Kanu free was a window for the federal government to embrace peace.

He said: “Someone who is looking for peace should know when God has given him an opening to embrace peace. This judgement by the Court of Appeal is sufficient to end all charges against Nnamdi Kanu and allow him to go. It will also help to solve the security problem in the South East.

“Every Monday there is sit at home in the South East, but if they release him now, that will disappear and we will have five working days in a week like others.

“Federal government has nothing to gain by continuing to detain Nnamdi Kanu. If you noticed, tension has dropped recently. Releasing Nnamdi Kanu will not lead to any challenge any more. It is for the government to rely on this judgement to release him.

“I remember that Igbo leaders went to solicit for the unconditional release and Prof Ben Nwabueze even went on a wheel chair with Chief Mbazulike Amaechi to ask for Kanu’s release, and President Buhari said he did not want to interfere in judicial processes.

“But now, the Court of Appeal has set him free. I believe this is a golden opportunity for Mr. President to rely on this judgement to release Kanu, which the UN had earlier called for. I believe if this is done, the country will be better for it, instead of trying to exacerbate the tension by trying to keep him. I believe if they obey the judgement, everyone will be happy.”

Source: The Razor