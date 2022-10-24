Islamic Development Bank President to visit Nigeria

The President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Chairman of the IsDB Group, H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, will embark on an official working visit to the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 23 to 26 October 2022.

In Nigeria, the IsDB President will pay a courtesy visit to the Vice President, H.E Professor Oluyemi Osinbajo, and hold a strategic development meeting with H.E Dr. (Mrs.) Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and IsDB Governor to enhance the cooperation between Africa’s largest economy and the IsDB Group within the framework of the new strategy of the IsDB.

The IsDB President, along with the other key partners including African Development Bank and International Fund for Agricultural Development and the government, will jointly launch the Special Agro-Processing Zones initiative in Nigeria, a program in which IsDB has contributed for $160 million.

Dr. Al Jasser will also travel to Kano State to meet with H.E, the Kano State Governor, and pay homage visits to His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kano. During his working sessions in Kano, the IsDB Group Chairman will conduct a field visit of the IsDB-Lives and Livelihood Fund (LLF) funded Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project to meet with the beneficiaries and commission a veterinary laboratory at Gwale.