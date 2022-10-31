“Enemies of Soludo at Work” —Reactions as Fire Guts ABS in Awka

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Some fans of the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) have taken to the social media to express their reactions over a recent fire outbreak that occured in a section of the organisation’s offices, ABS Headquarters in Awka, Anambra State capital.

It was gathered that the fire broke in the late hours of Sunday night and lasted for hours, but was eventually extinguished by the men and officers of the Anambra State Fire Service, who, after receiving a distress call about the fire outbreak, quickly rushed to scene and battled the fire to a stop.

Although the cause of the fire incident was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report; a report on the official Facebook page of the state-owned radio and television station reveals that no life was lost in the incident. Meanwhile, the extent of damages caused by the fire is also yet to be ascertained.

The report also says that the Managing Director of the organisation, Sir Chido Obidiegwu expressed shock over the incident, and also thanked God that no casualty was recorded, while also praising the doggedness and commitment of the State Fire Service who helped to put off the fire.

Howbeit, some of the fans who read the report on the ABS Facebook page have expressed their individual reactions on the incident.

While some thank God that no life was lost in the incident, others say it was a sign that hamartan season is around the corner.

Meanwhile, one of the most cynosural among these reactions was a comment by one of the fans, Felix Chike, who described the fire incident as a handiwork of the enemies of the State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo.

“Enemies of Soludo at work,” said in the comment section, while others fans also went further to air their views about the fire.