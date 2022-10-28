Court Sends Four Oil Thieves to Jail in Port Harcourt

Advertisement



Five oil thieves: Kpee Sunday, Siitu Imabel, Confidence Kpanabe and Gloria Horsfall, Achieva Didia were on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 and Thursday, October 27, 2022 convicted and sentenced to various jail terms before Justices P. M. Ayua and E. A. Obile of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They were prosecuted by the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on separate one-count charge of illegal dealing in petroleum product without any requisite license and tampering with oil pipeline contrary to section 1 (17) (a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Revised Edition, (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2007.

The charge preferred against Horsfall reads: “That you, Gloria Horsfall on or about the 29th day of November, 2021 at No. 228A, Bodo Road, new GRA Phase 1, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did without lawful authority dealt in petroleum product to wit: Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (17) (a) of the Miscellaneous offences Act, Cap M17, Revised Edition, (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2007 and punishable under section 1 (17) of the same Act”.

The charge against Didia reads: “That you Achieva Didia on or about the 13th day of August, 2022 around Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State attempted to tamper or interfere with the free flow of Crude oil through pipelines around Ndoni Local Government Area and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 19 (19) (a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Revised Edition) 2004 and punishable under section 1 (17) (b) of the same Act”.

They pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

Based on their pleas, prosecution counsel, E. K. Ebipade, K . W. Chukwuma-Eneh and M. T. Iko prayed the court to convict and sentence them as charged.

Justice Ayua convicted and sentenced Horsfall to one year in the Correctional Centre, with option of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500, 000.00) as fine.

Didia was sentenced by Justice Obile to four months community service at the premises of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Command.

The court equally ordered that the Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) on board fifteen (15) Geepee storage tank, one speed boat with 75 Horsepower engine, one wooden boat containing petroleum product, 1X pumping machine and one generator be forfeited to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.