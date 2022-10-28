Police arraign man, 30, over alleged possession of Indian hemp

Advertisement



The police on Friday arraigned a 30-year-old man, Monsuru Abubakar, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged possession of handsets.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of possession of stolen handsets.

The prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct.17 at about 4:00 p.m. in Ado-Ekiti.

Leramo alleged that the defendant had in his possession one Samsung phone, three Infinix handsets, two techno handsets and one iPhone handset suspected to be stolen.

He said the offence contravened Section 345 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge as his counsel, Mrs Aduni Olanipekun, urged the court to grant her client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Saka Afunso, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Afunso said the surety shall be a member of the hausa community in Ekiti State.

He adjourned the case till Nov. 22 for mention.