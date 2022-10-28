Boko Haram Attacks: Igbo Think Tank Warns Igbo in Abuja- Banex, EMAB, K- City Plaza, Glo Junction Businesses

Advertisement



…tasks Igbo on alertness

The Security and Intelligence arm of Igbo Think Tank ITT have received security alert that politically sponsored Boko Haram terrorists are planning attacks on the Federal Capital Territory with the aim of destroying Igbo cache of businesses along Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2 and pitch Ndigbo at war with sections of the country.

The alert was part of the findings of ITT Security and Intelligence Committee presented to the Vice Chairman Board of Trustees of Igbo Think Tank ITT, Rev Obinna Akukwe in Abuja on Sunday during the Quarterly Review of State of Ndigbo with members of ITT Security and Intelligence Committee.

Rev Akukwe in response to the intelligence review, asked that security be beefed up along Aminu Kano Crescent from GLO Junction through Dreams Park to Dabras Hotel, K-City Plaza, Banex Plaza, EMAB Plaza, all through the Catholic Church to AP Filling Station, NUC Junction before Transcorp Hotel, which according to credible intelligence, is prime target for the terrorist attacks scheduled on or before November 10th.

Akukwe averred that “ITT will also hold security agencies responsible for incompetence if any attacks occur on aforementioned routes. Igbos should report any suspicious activities to relevant security agencies”

He said that any politically sponsored attack on Igbo businesses in Abuja will not be tolerated by Ndigbo and politicians who want to embarrass Buhari with terrorist attacks should leave Ndigbo out of their dirty games.

Rev Akukwe told the Committee that Igbos lost a medical doctor by name Chinelo Megafu to politically sponsored Kaduna Train Attacks because some politicians wanted to embarrass Buhari and warns that any attempt to use Ndigbo to settle political scores in Nigeria will no more be tolerated.

He lauded the ITT Intelligence Committee for successful interface with elements of IPOB to ensure there are no disruptions of polls in Igboland.

According to Akukwe “ITT earlier interfaced with aggrieved IPOB members during the September 29th Igbo Day Celebrations of which some of you participated. We have guarantees that the DoS branch of IPOB will not disrupt elections in the South EAST. We are now interfacing with Igbo leaders vehemently opposed to the release of Nnamdi KANU to toe the path of peace and we are ready to give appropriate guarantees that a Kanu on the loose will not create problems for Igbo politician”

Concerning the recent burning of trucks belonging to Northerners in Anambra State yesterday, ITT described the act as recipe for war and asked the aggrieved secessionist to leave businesses of non-indigenes out of their corporate anger.