Bomb Threat: DSS Makes Arrest In Abuja

Informaion reaching 247ureports.com from unconfirmed sources indicate that agents of the Department of State Security [DSS] have made arrests today in an Estate in Abuja.

According to the source, the agents swooped on believed terrorists in the early hours of today and arrested two individuals. The location of the Estate is Trademore Estate in Lugbe, Abuja.

The arrest is believed to be connected to the recent security alert by the United States of America [USA] concerning a bomb threat and/or a security threat of an impending attack being planned by a terrorist group to be unleashed in Abuja. The identities of the suspects are not known.

247ureports.com reached out to the spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunaya Phd – for confirmation. He did not respond.

