Anambra Again! Many Feared Dead As Church Building Collapses in Ogbaru

By Izunna Okafor, Onitsha

Another tragedy has befallen the people of Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, as a church building reportedly collapsed in Iyiowa Odekpe community on Sunday morning.

This is coming barely 24 hours after an engine boat carrying about 85 passengers capsized at Umunnankwo Community of the Local Government Area, with many reportedly dead.

According to reports, the church, Madonna Catholic Church building collapsed as a result heavy flooding that has eaten up many parts of the building and also caused many damages in the area and other parts of the state.

More details later…