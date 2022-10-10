Eid-el-maulud: Emulate Mohammed —Gov. Soludo Tells Muslim Faithfuls

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has advised the Muslim faithfuls to emulate the exemplary life of Holy Prophet Mohammed and his message of love, peace, tolerance and justice.

Governor Soludo gave the advice in his congratulatory message to Muslim faithfuls on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud which commemorates the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

According to the message, which was made available to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime; the Governor described the day as a very special and significant day.

“As the occasion is set aside to commemorate the birth of Prophet Mohammed, I warmly felicitate with Muslims in Nigeria and across the globe in marking this very significant day.

“The occasion calls for us to again reflect deeply on the exemplary life of the Holy Prophet and his message of love, peace, tolerance and justice.

“On this special occasion, I call on the people to emulate this exemplary life of the Prophet by imbibing the virtues of love, tolerance, justice and peaceful coexistence in our quest to building a virile and united nation,” the Governor was quoted as saying.

Governor Soludo also used the occasion to call on Ndi Anambra to join hands with his administration to build a liveable and prosperous homeland, by promoting law and order at all times and living up to their civic responsibilities as expected.