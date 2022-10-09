Oil: Host Communities in Anambra Get New Office, Assured Brighter Prospects

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a historic gathering over the weekend at Awka, the Anambra State capital, as the Host Communities Producing Oil and Gas in Nigeria (HOSCON), Anambra State Chapter, commissioned her new office in the state.

This is coming barely three months after Anambra State started benefiting in the 13 % derivation enjoyed by other oil-producing states in Nigeria, following the discovery and mining of crude oil in commercial quantity in the state, and her consequent attainment of a full status of an oil-producing state.

The well-attended event, which attracted members and stakeholders of HOSCON and its sister groups from different parts of the country, also had the National Chairman of HOSCON, Prince Dr. Mike Emuh in attendance.

Addressing newsmen shortly after commissioning the new office, Prince Emuh congratulated the people of Anambra State for their eventual recognition and inclusion as a beneficiary of the 13 percent derivation fund, which he said was overdue and was over-denied them for decades but eventually came to pass, both through collective and individual efforts, including his personal efforts.

While commending the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo for his developmental strides in the state, Prince Emuh, who is also the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Delta State ahead 2023 governorship election, also appreciated the National Grand Patron of HOSCON and Anambra-born billionaire philanthropist, Prince Engr. Arthur Eze for sponsoring the procurement of the new office for the Anambra Chapter.

He revealed that the commissioning of the office would have held alongside the 3%PIA Amalgamation Inauguration in the state, which, he said would now hold on a later date.

While highlighting grants and pipeline surveillance contracts, among others as some other benefits that accrue to Ndị Anambra and the host communities in their new status, Prince Emuh further assured Ndị Anambra of PTDF scholarship to Doctorate Degree, gas flare allowance, empowerment through Nigeria Local Content Board, engagement of about about 800 youths in the pipeline surveillance, with about 200 already engaged.

“Based on Mr. President’s innovation and diversification from oil and gas to agriculture, we are looking at having the biggest farm of Agriculture in Anambra State here in the east. We have gone round here and there where we can plant rice and so forth and so on.

“I therefore call on the members and leadership of HOSCON in Anambra State, and Ndị Anambra at large, to work with the government, be law abiding, work for peace and unity, and maintain rule of law. I assure you, the best is yet to come. And Anambra shall get everything that is due for them,” he said.

On her own part, the Coordinator of HOSCON in the South-eastern geopolitical zone, Chief Mrs. Joy Igboka went memory lane on how she brought HOSCON in Anambra State March 30, 2013, and expressed gladness that the group has continued to make progress since then, despite the various challenges encountered along the way. She also affirmed that HOSCON has fully come to stay in Anambra State, with the official commissioning of the State’s Branch Office by the National Chairman.

While noting that Anambra State now produces between 10,000 to 11,000 barrels of crude oil per day, Mrs. Igboka, who is also the National Financial Secretary of HOSCON, commended the present and past administrations in the state who played one role or the other towards the actualisation of Anambra’s much-anticipated status of an oil-producing state. She also appreciated Prince Arthur Eze, Prince Emuh, and others who have so far contributed to the progress of the group, especially in Anambra State.

In an interview with newsmen, the Anambra South Consultant for HOSCON, Evang. Dr. K. Anyacho expressed optimism that HOSCON Anambra will implement all the aims and objectives of the group, as well as the constitutional rights, privileges and other benefits due to its members and host communities in the state.

In their separate remarks, the Traditional Ruler of Atani, H.R.H. Igwe Azuka Agustine Ngoddy; his Akili Ogidi counterpart, H.R.H. Igwe Ikechukwu Nwafili; and HOSCON Consultant on Three Percent PIA, Amb. Charles Isintume appreciated Prince Emuh and other national executives of HOSCON for making out time to grace the occasion.

The trio, while commending the government for her support so far, also called for expedited actions and efforts towards finding a lasting solution to the problem of flooding in Anambra State which has been an annual disaster in different parts of the state, with its ravaging effects.

Cutting of the tape to mark the official opening of the HOSCON Anambra Chapter office formed the highpoint of the event, which was also graced by the Anambra State Coordinator of HOSCON, Barr. Okeke Ugwonwa; the HOSCON National Coordinator, North, Hon. Aminu Yusuf, among many other dignitaries.