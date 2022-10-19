2023: Vote according to your conscience, Ibegbu, senior advocate tells electorate

Advertisement



By Chuks Eke

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Kpajie Nnamdi Ibegbu has charged the electorate to shun monetary inducements and vote according to their conscience during the forthcoming 2023 general election in the country.

He insisted that the electorate should not allow themselves to be lured with financial inducements to avoid electing wrong persons who will aggravate the already tensed situation in the country.

Speaking to newsmen at his Inland Town home, Onitsha, Anambra state, while performing his annual new yam festival as the Diokpa (Clan Head) of Umuda Clan, Umuasele Village, Onitsha, Ibegbu contended that with the level of retrogression in the country, both economically, politically and socially, all hands must be on deck to elect Nigerians who will rescue the country in all aspects.

He further stated that by voting according to our conscience and enthroning formidable leaders, we would have taken our destinies into our hands and at the same time, free ourselves from the shackles of poverty, economic downturn, unemployment crisis and spate of insecurity presently ravaging the country.

According to the senior advocate, “Nigerians have suffered so much for the past seven years and the only remedy is for the electorate to decide their fate with their votes by choosing a person of impeccable and unqestionable character as their next leader, without allowing themselves to be lured with monetary enticements”.

On how he feels about celebrating the new yam festival, Ibegbu described culture as peoples’ way of life which is also observed by even the British, Americans and other developed countries of the world, adding, “As a senior advocate of Nigeria, I believe in culture with the exclusion of the fetish angle attached to it. because I am also a practising Christian”.

Also on the recent six-month ultimatum given to the federal government by the United Nations, UN within which to release the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Nnamdi Kanu, Ibegbu noted that although Nigeria is a signatory to the UN Charter, he still has the confidence on the Nigerian judiciary which has just discharged Kanu.