Buhari, Governors, political party candidates to grace Obi of Onitsha 20th Ofala festival

Advertisement



By Chuks Eke

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected in Onitsha, Anambra state this weekend to attend the 20th Ofala cultural festival of the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi).

Also expected at the elaborate event which coincided with Obi Achebe’s 81th birthda y and 20 years on the throne are some state Governors and candidates of various political parties.

The two-day events marking the Ofala festival scheduled to hold on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, are being jointly sponsored by

Globacom and International Breweries Plc.