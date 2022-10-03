2023 Presidency; Spiritisms, Spiritual Attacks and Spiritual Overtaking

Advertisement



Written by Obinna Akukwe

The battle for the soul of Nigeria is between Moderate Islam, Mystical Islam, Fundamentalist Islam and Freemasons- so much spiritisms, spiritual attacks and spiritual overtaking has become the hallmarks of this keenly divisive race.

In this battle, anything can happen. The desperation is there, the determination is there and the stealth is not lacking.

The four major candidates know themselves more than anybody else, and may likely compensate themselves in case one gets the victory.

They all understand the spiritual trajectories involved. When they prefer a person over the other in their team, it is more in line with these spiritual borderlines. Those murmuring over choice of running mates are spiritual ignoramuses.

Those complaining over composition of campaign council are not in line with the spiritual trajectories.

The Church technically have no candidate, as I wrote in an earlier piece, ‘Presidency 2023, Any Candidate Supported by the Church will Fail’ Parts 1 and 2 that the compromised church leaders does not have the spiritual leverage to impose a candidate.

The Catholic Bishops in their Annual Conference at Orlu, IMO State, banned priests from using the pulpit to campaign for any candidate.

They have effectively removed the Catholic Church from the show of shame.

The winner of this conflict in the spirit realm will transcend to victory in the physical. In the meantime, the frontline candidate Bola Tinubu is receiving numerous spiritual attacks capable of truncating his life ambition, and he received loads of it this September. If these attacks continue onto November, his presidential bid will encounter engine knock, however, if he succeeds in containing the Odes of September, and October, victory cometh.

Atiku Abubakar have received his share of spiritual fireworks from July to September, from October, his consolidation period will begin. Recovery from spiritual attacks also takes lots of spiritual engineering, and his recovery rate so far is not so fast. How quick he recovers and consolidates will determine his placement in February 2023.

Peter Obi have enjoyed robust spiritual immunity, but from November through December, his attacks will come, how he weathers the storms will determine the speed his train will use to enter the critical stages of the campaign and make maximum upset.

For Kwankwaso, his campaign is suffering a Complex Issue, which in itself is a spiritual attack. He focuses on his weaknesses and deserted allies, and fails to cultivate new young alliances. If he decides to court new alliances with Northern youth, the trajectory will become worrisome for the ruling party.

Whichever way it goes in 2023, my fear is the bloodshed, protest and unrest that will accompany any electoral heist- it will bring Nigeria to a brink. I have warned about it in the write up ‘The Obituary in the Obidient Movement’ and have no intention on harping on it.

The spiritual gladiators are engaged in battle of supremacy, let the rest of us intercede, vote, guard our votes and ensure that Peter is not robbed to Pay Paul, nor Abubakar robbed to pay Abdullahi.

Rev Obinna Akukwe is worried about the level of The Spiritisms, Spiritual Attacks and Spiritual Overtaking and alliances involved in the 3023 Presidential elections and once the nation hedges the crisis of the election collation week, it has survived the worst.

(Rev Obinna Akukwe , Columnist, Activist , facebook , twitter @obinnaakukwe)