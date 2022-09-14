We are Giving WAEC 1Week to Release Results of Ebonyi – Rep Ogah

Advertisement

From: Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Hon. Chinedu Ogah (OON) representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency has given a week ultimatum to West African Examination Council, WAEC, to release Ebonyi indigenes’ results in its custody or face the law.

This was contained in a Press Statement issued Tuesday to newsmen in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

Ogah, who expressed displeasure over the development, called on the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu to summon WAEC to explain why Ebonyi students’ results was still in its custody.

The House of Rep member noted that the witheld WAEC results will not only delay the affected students in furtherance of their academic pursuit, but also lead to increase in social vices among the youths in the State.

Ogah further gave WAEC one week ultimatum to release the said results or face the full weight of the law.

The Statement reads; “This is rather unfortunate and disturbing that the results of Ebonyi indigenes will be seized by WAEC. This is an act of marginalization and an attempt to defraud Ebonyi People of their hard earned resources.

“The WAEC examination was monitored by security Agencies and if the affected students violated the law or committed any crime in the course of the examination, they would have been spotted by security agents on duty.

“We are giving WAEC one week to release the results of Ebonyi indigenes or we will sue them to court. In furtherance to that also, I am going to prevent a petition at the floor of the National Assembly concerning this matter.

“I want to urge the Minister of Education to summon WAEC to answer to this development. There’s is no need for WAEC to withhold the results of this students, when they were not caught engaging in any examination malpractice.

“Other examination bodies that conducted similar examination have released their results; why should WAEC withhold that of Ebonyi indigenes. This is unacceptable and we will not fold our arms and watch any Institution jeopardize the future of Ebonyi youths,” Ogah added.