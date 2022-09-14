Soludo Flags-off Nine Road Projects in One Community

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Onitsha

Anambra government has announced its readiness to construct a good number of roads in different parts of the state before the end of 2022.

The state Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo disclosed this on Wednesday while flagging-off construction of nine road projects in the state.

The roads, all located in Okpoko, under Ogbaru Local Government Area of the State, have a total length of 14.3 kilometers. They include: Obodoukwu-Owerri Road (5.77km), Oguagu-Ik Onuorah-Anumudu-Mgbua-Amazu-Owerri Road (2.97km), Edeh Road-School-Road-Awalite-Ojoto-Owerri Road (1.48km), School Road – Umuobom Street-Ojoto Street Junction (0.58km), Umuobom street-Ojoto Street Junction-Adazi-Ani street-Owerri Road (0.77km), Umenweke-Umeojiakor Road (0.58km), Ojoto Junction-Anumudu Road (0.99km), Uzii Street – Mission Street (0.54km), and Anumudu Street – GMI Road (0.38km).

Speaking while flagging-off the projects, Governor Soludo said it was one of his promises after he saw what the people of the area area passing through, when he went to campaign in Ogbaru Local Government, which made him pledge to give special attention to the area when he assumes office.

He underscored the importance of good roads in enhancing development, and assured that the road projects will be completed in record time and done in a standard way, such that they will stand the test of time and span for at least 20 years.

According to the Governor, such massive road construction will also be extended to other parts of the state. He further called on the Ndị Anambra to continue to support his administration, and refrain from indulging in any act capable of sabotaging the government’s efforts in achieving his vision for the state.