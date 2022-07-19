Students protests turns violence , Block Bauchi-Jos Highway, lecturers begins two weeks strike

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic ATAP Students of Bauchi have embarked on a protest that turns violent and looting of public properties

The protest led to the blockage of Bauchi-Jos Federal Highway, as a result of the two weeks warning strike embarked by the Bauchi State Government owned Tertiarry institutions to draw the attention of government on their demands.

The Federal Highway is use by commuters from the six North Eastern State to Abuja tye states includes Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Mamman Sanda condemned in totality, the violence that trailed the protest by students of the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic (ATAP) in the State.

A statement signed by SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, Police Public Relations Officer,on behalf of thr Commissioner of Police,Bauchi State Command said

“Protestants took a toll on the jos-Bauchi highway thereby attracting some miscreants and hoodlums degenerated into a violent demonstration which involved; the burning of tyres, smashing peoples’ vehicles, damaging properties, extortion of mobile phones and looting some shops situated opposite the school.”

Sanda said “A Police team led by the Area commander metro and a Police anti-riot squad rushed to the scene and tried to appeal to the students’ leader, but yielded no positive result. The students started throwing stones and other dangerous objects at the Police team which led to a serious injury to the Police officers. The violent protesters were eventually dispersed and normalcy was restored”

Statement said “Commissioner of Police warned the public that no form of violent demonstration or unlawful gathering will be tolerated.

He re-echoed his order to officers and men of the Command to intensify efforts in resisting and curtailing any act of lawlessness, oppression or intimidation from any group of persons and warned officers to be professional while discharging their duties.

“Investigation into the circumstances surrounding the protest has begun, the Command, therefore, wish to urge law-abiding citizens of Bauchi State not to panic but go about their normal businesses and stay away from all forms of criminality.”

Early in the morning The students who got to the school gate but we’re denied entry because of the total warning strike expressed dissatisfaction with the development.

Some of them who spoke to Journalists described the development as totally unacceptable considering the fact that they were about to start exams with some of them writing final exams.

They called on the concerned authorities to immediately open negotiations with the unions in order to resolve issues amicably before the expiration of the 14 days to avoid another total strike.

Similary Bauchi owned tertiary institutions has begun “a notice of a 14 day warning strike action starting from Tuesday, 19 July, 2022.

The declaration was made in a notice dated 19th July 2022 with reference number JAC/BAU/Vol. 1/XXX signed by the Chairman of JAC, Abdulkadir Mohammed copies of which was made available to our Correspondent.

The notice contained that, “Following the unfolding developments in the JAC struggle to regain our members entitlements from the Bauchi State Government, and as widely communicated to appropriate stakeholders in the State, the JAC formally extends this notice to you. The warning strike begins Tuesday 19th to Saturday 30th July, 2022”.

It said that, “Note that all academic and non-academic activities will be shutdown till further notice. This includes both primary and secondary assignment, including the consultancy services, staff schools, undergraduate programmes, administrative activities and what have you”.

“We urged you to maximally comply to this struggle until our demands are made insha Allah. May Allah (SWT) come to our aid. Thanks as the JAC anticipates your cooperation and continuous prayers for successes”, the statement concluded.

The affected institutions are Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi ;A.D. Rafai College for Legal and Islamic Studies Misau; Bauchi I State College of Agriculture Bauchi, Aminu Saleh College of Education , Azare and Adamu Tafawa Balewa College of Education, Kangere.”

At the Ministry of Education, no official was ready to react to the development as the Commissioner, Dr Aliyu Usman Tilde was said to be out of office when our correspondent visited.