In Anambra, Police Distribute N9.1m to Families of Deceased Officers

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command das distributed a total sum of nine-point-one million naira (N9.1m) to 15 families of police officers who died in active service in the state.

According to a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the cheques of the money, which came from the Inspector-General of Police Family Welfare Insurance Scheme, were distributed to the families of the deceased officers by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng at the Command’s Headquarters in Amawbia on Tuesday.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, today 19/7/2022 on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali, presented cheques worth N9,100,000 to 15 families of deceased police officers attached to the command.

“The gesture is an initiative aimed at giving succour to the family of police officers who died in active service. Also, the gesture is aimed at spurring officers to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that, their welfare is of paramount importance to the administration of the Force.”

According to him, the CP, while distributing the cheques to the beneficiaries, appreciated the IGP for his relentless efforts towards ensuring good welfare package for personnel of the Force, and also urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely by investing it in a profitable venture that will in turn, ameliorate the needs of their families.

“The CP also assures the IGP that, officers and men of the Command will continue to put in their best to ensure peace, security and safety of Anambra State,” he added.