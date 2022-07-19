Court vacates order stopping Kano Govt from borrowing N10bn

Advertisement

A Federal High Court in Kano, on Tuesday, vacated an interim injunction it earlier granted restraining the Kano State Government from borrowing N10billion.

The suit was filed by Dr Yusuf Isyaka-Rabiu, Director-General of a coalition of NGOs, Kano First Forum (KFF), seeking an order to stop the Kano State Government from securing a N10 billion loan.

The respondents in the suit are the Governor, Attorney General of Kano State, Commissioner of Finance, Kano and Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly.

Others are Access Bank, Federal Ministry of Finance, Debt Management Office and Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

NAN reports that the court had earlier restrained the government from borrowing the money for the installation of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), cameras and parties to maintain status quo.

Justice Abdullahi Liman vacated the interim order made on July 1, following the respondents counsel, Muhammad Dahuru’s application, urging the court to discharge and set aside the earlier order it granted against it clients.

Liman vacated the order relying on the basis shown by the applicant’s only misrepresentation and concealment of fact materials.

He transferred the case to vacation court as the Federal High Court will begin the annual vacation on Friday.

The adjourned date will be communicated to both parties.

Earlier, Counsel to the respondents, Mr Muhammad Dahuru, filed a motion, dated July 7, urging the court to discharge and set aside the earlier order it granted against his clients.

“As a result of security challenges based on banditry and kidnapping in the country, which needed to be seriously addressed for the protection of lives and properties.”

Counsel to the applicant, Mr Badamasi Suleiman, filed five written addresses opposing the application filed by the respondent seeking to discharge the interim order it earlier granted restraining the state government from borrowing N10 billion.

NAN reports that KFF is challenging the Governor of Kano State from borrowing the sum of N10 billion on the grounds of alleged non compliance with rules and regulations governing loan transactions.

The applicants, in their prayers, challenged the state government without complying with Debt Management Office Establishment Act, 2003, Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 and Laws of Kano State, 1968.

NAN further reports that the state House of Assembly had on June 15 approved Ganduje’s request to access N10 billion facility from Access Bank.