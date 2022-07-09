LP Chairman Breaks Silence over Alleged Ambode’s Alleged Defection from APC to LP

Advertisement

The Labour Party in Lagos state has dismissed talks thatAkinwunmi Ambode has defected to its fold.

According to the party’s Chairman in Lagos, Ifagbemi Awamaridi, who spoke with newsmen in the state, the rumour is false.

Part of the debunked claim is that Ambode defected to the Labour Party to secure the governorship seat in 2023

The Lagos chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has reacted to claims that Akinwunmi Ambode, a former governor of the state, has defected to the party from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ifagbemi Awamaridi, the Chairman of the LP in Lagos, on Thursday, July 7, debunked the unconfirmed rumour and maintained that the former has never made such a decision,

Instead, Awamaridi made it clear that he is still the governorship flagbearer in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Meanwhile, a source close to Ambode told journalists that the ex-governor did not at any time defect to another party.

The source said: “He’s a bona fide and committed APC member who will work for the success of the party’s candidates at the state and federal levels.”

Moreover, checks by another source

proved the claims to be false.