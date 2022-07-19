Insecurity: Orluzurumee Youths fume over neglect by Lawmakers

Advertisement

…Say, they are ready to seek for mediation, reconciliation

…As Catholic priest heads sub- committee

Orluzurumee Youths, the Youth wing of Orluzurumee Cultural Union has appealed for for calm over the security Challenges in the Zone, even while they sued for a lasting peace in the area.

In a communique signed by the Chairman of the Security/ Economic Summit Committee, Ikemba Don Uba,

KSP and his Secretary, Barrister Nonyelum Agim, the committee informed, they would set up a mediation, peace and reconciliation sub – committee, which would be headed by by Catholic priest with the soul aim of negotiating for the Government and those, they described as the “provoked”.

The communique further noted that, they had been working assiduously In the last nine months, having gone underground to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the violence that have engulfed Orlu Zone, wherein Orlu/Orsu and Oru-East Federal Constituency has been the theatres of the violence, even as it noted that, “lack of communication, interaction, unnecessary provocations and lack of political will have been our bane”

Furthermore, they alleged that, “the security agencies in this regard are not acting based on the laid down rules of engagement, a situation which has caused a sharp divide between them and the masses”, pointing out that the “masses seemed to be comfortable with the non-state actors than the state actor”.

They regretted, the lackadaisical attitude of the government, Political and religious leaders toward the security challenges in the zone, stressing, if they had followed the security breaches holistically, the situation wouldn’t have degenerated to the level it is now in Orlu zone.

“The crises as we all can testify have grounded most activities in Orlu Zone. Mostly affected are social, religious and as well as business activities.

“Of a truth, these have negatively affected the psyche of every individual in the zone.

“The situation has made us not to value the sacredness of life anymore and the worst hit area is the Orlu Federal Constituency, just as they revealed, that, they, “have marshalled out working solutions to the violence whereby reputable religious leaders shall midwife the mediation, reconciliation and peace accord”.

“Nomination of members of the sub-committee shall also consist of notable youths drawn from across the zone irrespective of political inclinations and creed while all the political representatives from the zone will play advisory roles”.

It further noted, “The restive youths who may have been acting out of provocations or ignorance should be engaged for peace immediately without further delay. Those who also engage in crime and criminality as a result of the insecurity are advised to stop and the security operatives should halt violent operations to make the proposed amnesty of the government to work, even as we call on the governor of the state, who is also our father and brother, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to work the talk and abate threats while seeking for peace since there is mutual suspicion in the air”.

Orluzurumee Youths also accused certain political elements of capitalizing on the ugly situations to unleash mayhem in the society.

” We are not unaware of certain elements who are feasting on the insecurity situations and want it to continue with the style of security operations going on.

“Some of our appointed or elected representatives at various levels of political offices are believed to be sponsoring this atrocities as most of them, even after several approaches, are not ready to corporate with us in search of solutions toward tackling insecurity in Orlu zone”, saying, they would soon publish the names of perceived persons involved in the disruption of peace in Orlu zone, noting, the had made concerted efforts before now to parley with them on ways to abate the security challenges in our zone, but they neglected to give them audience.

“However, we will not because of the few bad elements avoid doing the needful for the sake of posterity bearing in mind that the law of karma serves everyone accordingly”.

The communique which was also endorsed by the National President and National Secretary of the organization, Prince Arthur Madumere and Comrade Desmond Ugwumba averred, they wished to stand in between the gap of the masses and government, expecting, well meaning, genuine and peace loving Orlu Zone individuals, businessmen, leaders and professionals would assist them in providing the necessary technical support and other logistics needed to excel, as according to the release, they “have covered many areas with regards to finding lasting solutions to the situation”. They appealed for more better ideas from groups and individuals to complement with what they were doing already.

“We will unveil our underground works so far as the apex youth organization that have eyes and ears on nooks and crannies of Orlu zone through the security/ economic summit scheduled to hold on Friday August 26 and Saturday August 27 2022.

“Government of the day has the onerous task of bringing back relative peace in our area, if she will be courageous enough to take up her responsibilities and to achieve our collective aims, there must be a compromise from all angles”, the Communique averred”.