Court of Appeal orders retrial of Anyichuks/Ogba’s case.

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

Crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi state have brought division within the party owing to the “authentic gubernatorial candidate.”

Earlier today, the appeal court in Abuja ordered that the Federal High court in Abakaliki which declared Chief Ifeanyi Odii as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the party, should retry the suit, give Senator Obinna Ogba a fair hearing and pass a new judgment.

Recall that guber primary election was conducted 28 & 29 May, and another rescheduled June 4th & 5th. Both election exercise produced Chukwuma Odii and Obinna Ogba as governorship candidate.

The Federal High Court presided by Justice Futun Riman recognized Odii as the authentic governorship candidate of the party.

He maintained that the rescheduled primaries was not done in line with the law, adding “we therefore recognized the primaries of May 28 & 29 that elected Odii as governorship candidate in Ebonyi and that is our judgment.”