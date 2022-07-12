In Anambra, Man Kills Brother with Rat Poison over Land Dispute

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A middle-aged man, Mr. Kosara Ugwuka of Akala Village in Ezinifite, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State has public confessed to being responsible for the mysterious death of his elder brother, Mr. Chukwudi Ugwuka.

Mr. Ugwuka, who was initially denying knowing anything about or having anything to do with his brother’s death, eventually confessed to the crime when he was taken to a shrine at Nando, in Anambra East Local Government Area, to swear before the deity, alongside another villager (his nephew), simply identified as Mr. Herbert, whom he (Kosara Uduka) was accusing of being responsible for his brother’s death.

It was gathered that the incident happened during the Easter period, while the deceased was eventually confirmed dead on April 27, 2022, after battling a series of mysterious sicknesses, and going from one hospital to the other, struggling to save his life, which all proved abortive.

His younger brother, Mr. Kosara Ugwuka, who actually was the masterminder of his death was therefore said to have started accusing his nephew, Mr. Herbert of being responsible for his brother’s death, because they all live in the same family.

When both of them were repeatedly interrogated, Mr. Herbert maintained that he is innocent, while his accuser, Mr. Ugwuka continued to accuse him, and also continued to deny that he himself did not have any hand in the death.

This made the villagers to resort to using traditional means to unravel the truth, by taking the dou to a popular shrine at Nando last Sunday, to swear before the deity, to prove their innocence.

It was, however gathered that after Mr. Herbert had sworn and was vindicated, Mr. Ugwuka was hooked and instantly blinded by the deity when he was in the process of swearing, which made him to start confessing immediately.

It was during the confession that he revealed that he killed his elder with rat poison because of land dispute.

A video currently trending on the social media also shows Ugwuka kneeling and confessing at the shrine, while people watched and interrogate him.

He also confessed to have wrongly accused Mr. Hebert, even as he pleaded for forgiveness and help, as he could no longer see.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, for his reaction on the case, proved abortive, as his phone number was not connecting as at the time of this publication.