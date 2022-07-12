Young Nigerian Filmmaker Chineme Ike Launches Online Film School

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Nigerian filmmaker and writer, Michael Chineme Ike has made history as the first Nigerian to launch an online film school.

Known as Mic Film Institute, the film school debuted shortly after the owner, Mr. Ike launched the website and the Micverse App and website.

Speaking on the vision and inspiration behind the first-of-its-kind film such, Mr. Ike said the students who pass through the school would not only learn the art of filmmaking, but would also learn the business and opportunities that surrounds it.

He said: “The average Nigerian young adult consumes hours of media on a daily basis across screens now used in everyday life — be it film, television, computer or device screens. Though the end result of all media content is what the public ultimately sees or hears, the work that happens behind these screens is the vital infrastructure which provides the means for media to be created and distributed to the consumer.

“Here in MIC FILM INSTITUTE, we want our students to not just learn the art of filmmaking, but also the business which surrounds it.

“Surprisingly ignored by most film schools, it’s the business side of filmmaking that determines what is made, how it’s paid for, where consumers can access it, and provides a great opportunity for employment for those wanting a voice in the movie industry.”

Mr. Ike further revealed that the film institute is structured to allow anyone participate from anywhere in the world.

“The online portal is fully equipped with one of the best systems for online education, allowing students and teachers to communicate via chats and video classes and with other functionalities that make teaching and learning easy. I want everyone who loves filmmaking and acting to receive proper training, no matter where they are or what they are doing. And I shall continue to work on expanding the institute accross Africa and beyond until it becomes even bigger than New York Film Academy and others,” he said.

Continuing, he said: “We are making further plans to acquire the necessary certifications and approvals to start offering degree courses in film production.

“The institute currently offers a certificate course and short term workshop courses on Introduction to Motion Picture; Story Development (Script Writing); Costume, Make-up and Props for Film; Acting for the Screen; Photography; Film Directing; Entrepreneurial Studies in Film; Film Editing; Copyright Administration and Censorship; and Practical Film Production, among others.

According to him, the school has one of the brightest minds in the Theater and Film Studies, Prof. Tracie Utoh-Ezeajugh of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, as its Dean of Studies. Prof Tracie was also the former Dean, Faculty of Arts, Nnamdi Azikiwe University; and is currently the Director, Center for Arts in the same school.

Mr. Ike also added that the Mic Film Institute also has a squad of other lecturers culled from different institutions accross the globe, as well as an Advisory Board, which has Dr. Chukwudi Okoye as the Chairman, and people like legendary actress Ngozi Ezeonu, American Filmmaker Joe McGee among others as the Board members.