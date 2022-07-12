I’m Ready to Fight IPoB — Asari Dokubo Boasts

Advertisement

A former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, has stated that he is prepared to be attacked by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who may find his opposition to the seccessionist movement offensive.

He said: “You thought I was joking when I said I’d smoke Nnamdi Kanu (detained IPOB leader) out. I don’t just talk; I also act.

“As a result, I’m ready to strike [sic].” I’m used to being noticed.

“Everyone was terrified. I’ve got you all covered. You guys are all cannibals. I got you because I don’t just talk but also act.”

Dokubo is a prominent political figure of the Ijaw ethnic group from Nigeria’s Niger Delta region. Beginning in 2001, he was president of the Ijaw Youth Council and later founded the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, which grew to become one of the most prominent armed groups in the Niger Delta region.