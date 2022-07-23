Group to empower 5,000 APC women in Zamfara — Coordinator

Advertisement

The Zamfara All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Professional Council says it will empower 5,000 women in support of Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential ambition.

The State Coordinator of the council, Dr Barira Bagobiri, made the disclosure while addressing some APC women who received her in Gusau on Friday.

Bagobiri’s pledge came shortly after the inauguration of the National and State Executives of the Council in Abuja.

According to her , the Abuja event had attracted much deliberations on efforts to support women to contribute their quarter in building democracy in the country.

She said the meeting also evolved various ways women would secure political and economic opportunities with a Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency.

“We believe with APC, we believe with APC leadership in the country, we have confidence in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential candidature.

“We believe his candidature is capable of moving the country to the next leve,” Bagobiri said.

The coordinator said the council would soon open training for 5,000 women across the 14 LGAs of the state in various skills for them to become self reliant.

“This is in line with our mission to support the Presidential candidate of our party, National Leader and former Gov of Lagos State, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is also in line with our governorship candidate, Gov Bello Muhammed for second term and All APC candidates in the state and country in general ahead of 2023 general elections.

“We are going to organize door-to-door campaign to ensure success of Tinubu/Matawalle 2023 Presidential and Governorship Candidates,” the Coordinator explained.

“Our mission is to ensure total victory for Tinubu to be the next President of Nigeria and Governor Matawalle to be the governor of Zamfara State for the second term.

Council Bagobiri said the council would soon embark on house-to-house campaign on voter’s education to sensitive women across the state.

“The Voter Education Campaign is aimed at educating women on how to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to exercise their civic rights during the 2023 general elections and beyond,” she added.