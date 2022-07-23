Nasarawa Assembly advocates take-off of College of Nursing, Midwifery in Lafia

Advertisement

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Health has advocated the immediate take-off of College of Nursing and Midwifery in Lafia.

Mr Labaran Shafa, the Chairman of the committee, made the call on Friday in Lafia, when the management of School of Nursing and Midwifery, Lafia, appeared before the committee on its 2022 budget performance.

The committee said the institution would train and produce more health manpower and enhance more efficiency in the state’s health sector.

Shafa, who is the member representing Toto/Gadabuke constituency, said a bill for the upgrade of the school to College of Nursing and Midwifery had since been passed by the state legislature into law.

“It has been assented to by Gov. Abdullahi Sule, hence the need of the committee’s call to that effect to meet up with the purpose of the all important law passed by the House,” he said.

He assured the committee’s continued determination to support the health agencies and the executive to succeed.

“We will continue to support you considering the importance of health education to the state and the society in general

“A wealthy nation is a healthy nation,” he said.

He commended the management of the school for improving on its revenue generation.

The chairman also commended the governor for giving adequate attention to the health sector and called for its sustenance.

Earlier, the Principal of the School of Health, Mr Zari Solomon, appreciated the assembly for passing into law a bill for the upgrade of the school to a college status.

He also commended the governor for accenting to the bill for the upgrade of the school to college.

The principal, however, said that some major challenges of the school included inadequate releases of funds and renovation of structures.

Also appeared before the committee was the management of College of Health, Science and Technology, Keffi, led by its Provost, Dr Suleiman Muhammad, where he appreciated the committee for supporting its activities.

He assured the committee of their readiness to continue to maintain its standard due to the importance of health education to human and societal development.

The provost enumerated some of their challenges to include inadequate releases of fund and low overhead cost.

Responding, the chairman of the committee promised to collaborate with the state government to address their challenges.