Ebonyi Guber: Authentic APC candidate has emerged, says Emegha

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

The Chairman, All Progressive Congress Party, APC, Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha has said the Authentic APC candidate is Hon Ogbonnaya Nwifuru, Ebonyi state House of Assembly Speaker.

The Chairman, Emegha disclosed this to news men Friday, during an interview at international Conference Center, ICC Abakaliki.

Emegha who expressed satisfaction on the emergence of Hon Nwifuru as the Authentic APC candidate as published by INEC stated that he (Nwifuru) would continue from where Governor Umahi stopped.

Speaking further he affirmed that in the Federation, the National body of APC has not published anybody’s name, rather it was done on Thursday 21st.

“Go and check the whole states of the Federation, has National body of our party published anybody’s name? It was done in a single day which is yesterday.(Emegha said)”