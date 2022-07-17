Flood cut off portion of Bauchi – Gombe Federal Highway

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

A heavy down pour has cut off another portion of Bauchi to Gombe Federal Highway which left motorist stranded in pains.

This was the the second time in less than three weeks,

According to a First Information Report (FIR) from the Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Yusuf Abdullahi said that “there was a second road failure at Bara river along the ever busy Bauchi-Gombe road following a heavy downpour on Friday.”

He said Following another heavy rainfall that occurred on Friday, 15/7/2022, one of the major culvert ( the sixth one that was fixed previously) has collapsed again” .

The FIR made available to journalists Sunday Morning contained that the site Engineer has been contacted for immediate response to refix the portion.

The FRSC warned that for now there is no access road for motorists from Gombe-Bauchi and Bauchi-Gombe announcing that alternative routes for travellers from Adamawa-Abuja are to go through; Gombe-Dukku-Darazo-Bauchi-Jos-Abuja.

Those from Abuja- Adamawa are to go through Abuja-Plateau-Bauchi-Darazo-Dukku-Gombe-Adamawa.

It however assured that Staff from RS12.5 Bara, have been deployed to control traffic while awaiting the arrival of the Site Engineer to see the failed portion can be fixed urgently.

Meanwhile, Road Safety officials, Police and vigilante personnel have been drafted to the scene providing services in order to mitigate RTC, secure the location and ensure orderliness.

Though the construction company is determined to reconnect the road as soon as possible, weather condition was cloudy thereby becoming a threat to the construction works.