Kidnapped of ex Bauchi Governor,: bandits demands 600mn to free the victims – relatives

From.Ahmad SAKA Bauchi

Relatives of the former Bauchi State Governor Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu In Boto Village of Tafawa Balewa Local government area of Bauchi State has explained that the bandits want 600 million as ransom before they will free the three abducted victims.

They stated this today in Boto Village when the State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir accompanied by top security chiefs to commiserate with the families of ex Governor Mu’azu and People of Tafawa Balewa Local government area over incident.

They said they are talking with their relatives on phone and they are sick they need medication they asked us to do all we could to secure their release.

The Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command CP Umar Mamman Sanda has explained that Police know where the abducted relatives of former Bauchi State Governor Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu are, as bandits demands 600mn to free the victims

He said ” we know where the abducted victims are and we are doing everything possible to rescue them alive and healthy ,and didn’t give any details.

Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir on his part said now the bandits has touched the government by touching the families of one of the number one citizens of the State, a former Governor of the Stare,

“We will not leave any stone unturned , these hoodlooms have insulted us , and we will take it as such , we will not sleep until we get them , we will not sleep until we protect our leaders, we will not sleep until we protect our people”

“We know there roots where there bandits are coming from from Plateau through kurgwi, Lere, Kardam since we know there roots we will definitely get them.”

Last Tuesday bandits attacked the resident of former Bauchi Governor abd killed his nephew Mua’zu Danladi, a 25-year-old, and kidnapped three relatives of the former Governor Hajiya Asma’u Alhaji Adamu, the younger sister to the former governor, Malama Halima Abdullahi, and one Nura.