Nigeria ll be great again under PDP – Bala Mohammed tells BAM-V

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has called on Nigerians to massively vote for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming elections adding that he will stick to promises of working to ensuring the Party’s presidential candidate succeeds for a better Nigeria.

Mohammed was speaking today when he received in audience the Bala Mohammed Vanguard (BAM-V) at Bauchi Government Guest Abuja where he commended members for their sacrifices, hard work and determination in his favor.

According to Bala Mohammed who is much obliged to the leadership of the Party, stakeholders and Nigerians for the support and words of encouragement.

According to the Governor, Nigeria will be great again under the administration of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) hence the need to ensure citizens come out in masse to rescue Nigeria and democracy by participating actively during the forthcoming general elections.

While congratulating the victor and Nigeria’s former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mohammed believes that actualization of citizens’ aspiration, with Waziri, is feasible.

Governor Mohammed said that he will answer the clarion calls by citizens of Bauchi State to pick up the gubernatorial ticket to enable him provide them with more dividends of democracy.