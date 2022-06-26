Muslim-Muslim ticket’ll assist APC to actualize Islamization, Fulanization of Nigeria – Bishop Udeh

Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

Fiery cleric, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, yesterday, blasted the All Progressives Congress, APC and its presidential candidate, Ahmed BolaTinubu for adopting a Muslim-Muslim ticket by choosing a Muslim as the party’s vice president for the 2023 presidential election.

Bishop Udeh who is the General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministry (a.k.a By Fire By Fire), Nnewi, Anambra State said that for the APC and Tinubu to settle for Muslim-Muslim ticket is a clear demonstration of their hatred against Christians in Nigeria and their readiness to Islamize the country.

Udeh said it had always been the Hausa/Fulani/Yoruba muslims’ game plan to make Nigeria an Islamic nation which he noted they had perfected the agenda to use Tinubu to actualize.

“With this Islamic agenda in motion, I still call for the division of this country into separate Christian and Muslim nations for each of them to manage their own affairs without interference. Ndigbo specifically should be allowed to have their own separate nation as they have been agitating”.

“If they allow Ndigbo to go, those left behind can then easily achieve Fulanization and Islamization of what remains as Nigeria. They can then control any section of the country that decides to be part of Nigeria. Fulanis and Christians are two incompatibles. They have nothing in common”, Bishop Udeh stated.

He declared that the Hausa/Fulani must not continue to lord it over the Igbo and Christians generally in the name of one Nigeria.

He noted that even the large population of the Hausa/Fulani claimed they should not be seen as a real factor, if compared with the population of the Igbo including those scattered in the diaspora.

He said that the North could only boast of landmass and not as populous as they think, adding, ” there were millions of Ndigbo in diaspora including those in the North who were capable of changing the narrative when it comes to numbers”.

Bishop Udeh noted that it would amount to self deceit for those he called the jihadists to think they could defeat the Christians or the Igbo in particular in any war despite the federal might and foreign intervention in his own opinion.

The cleric said he saw Biafra in the spiritual realm coming but declared that the Indigenous People Biafra, IPOB which is currently doing the agitation would not achieve it because of the disunity amongst them.

He declared that Biafra would eventually be achieved at long last by another set of agitators that would later spring up.

“IPOB is no longer moving with one voice. Their leader, Nnamdi Kanu is an honest man and it is hard to get an honest man like him. I earlier warned Mr President to be careful with the agitators, to stop radicalizing them. But he did not heed to my advice. He should not continue to radicalize them or else a revolution will take place with time”.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has succeeded in radicalizing IPOB members to the extent that terrorism has kicked off in earnest in Imo State because Uzodimma has radicalized them”, he further stated.

He commended Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State for applying wisdom and caution in handling security challenges in Anambra state, saying that it was God’s wisdom that led Governor Soludo to impose curfew and considered using joint taskforce to combat hoodlums in the state.

“Soludo is not working the way of Governor Uzodimma. Soludo has a lot of wisdom and I can still advise him on how to do better in security control which I can’t reveal to the media”.

“Readiness to grant amnesty to those hoodlums who want to repent is wisdom and those who want to repent can do so. Igwes, Obi’s, Presidents- General and town union executives should be properly involved because they are in a position to know those who are the criminals within their domain, ” the Bishop said.

He warned those enforcing sit-at-home in Igboland to stop killing their fellow Igbos in the name of the enforcement. He wondered what had been achieved since the sit-at-home order started.

He advised the Federal Government to send Nnamdi Kanu back to London to end the insecurity and sit-at-home in the South East. He said he did not know why the Federal Government has refused to do that to save the people of the South East the agony of abandoning their businesses every Monday and other days Kanu would be taken to court.

The Bishop noted that there were Igbo in Kogi, Benue, Rivers and Bayelsa States who had been mischievously separated from Igbo nation, adding that notwithstanding, the Igbo would remain united. He told those who separate themselves from Igbo nation that they were getting it wrong.

He insisted that the best bet for the Igbo is to work hard to actualize Biafra, even as he insisted that Biafra is the only hope of Igboman.

He warned the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi not to do anything with Kwankwaso who he described as a core Northerner, warning that Kwankwaso who is more fundamentalist than Ganduje, would not joke with Islamization agenda once he ascended any political seat.