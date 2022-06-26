Bauchi Governor hails woman killed by bandits while defending her son

Advertisement

By Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir Bauchi has described a Woman called Maryam Mohammed who was killed by bandits while preventing the bandits from killing her son ,as a heroine.

Resident of Sabon Gari told reporters that late Maryam summon courage when armed bandits entered their house trying to abduct her son , as they open fire she came out took a pestle and hit one of the bandits before they shot her dead.

Governor Bala said her death was not in vain, and said his administration would immortalise her as her heroic act was an example for others, especially women.

Governor Bala stated this today Saturday in Sabongari when he commiserated with communities in Alkaleri and Toro Local Government areas recently attacked by armed bandits.

The Governor who was in company of the state Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, top Government officials, commiserated with the victims when he paid to sympathy visit to the victims in sabongari in Alkaleri LGA and Sabon Garin Narabi in Toro LGA.

He advised the citizens to join hands with security agencies by being proactive to frustrate the activities of bandits and terrorists in the state.

Governor Bala expressed concern that if left unchecked, the relative peace being enjoyed in the state would collapse as terrorists appeared to be emboldened in their onslaught to the people in several parts of the country.

The governor admitted that these recent attacks by terrorists in the hitherto peaceful state were becoming rampant and charged citizens to be on the alert.

He said the security agencies cannot defeat terrorists alone without the support of locals and advised them to lookout and give useful information on any suspicious activities or movements in the area.

Governor Bala promised to strengthen relations between communities and security agencies, particularly the police, in order to further maintain the hitherto place enjoyed in the state.

Governor Mohammed charged the police to promptly respond to distress call and information made by residents to forestall future re-occurrence.

Earlier the Chairman of Alkaleri Local Government Area, Yusuf Garba, disclosed that the terrorists infiltrated communities in the area through border neighboring communities in Plateau and Taraba States.

Garba thanked the Governor for the visit and urged residents of Alkaleri to continue to be proactive saying security is not in the hands of security agencies alone as individuals have roles to play in safeguarding the community.

He thanked the Governor for the visit, saying it is a demonstration of his love for his people and concern for security.

The CP while speaking appealed to residents to always provide the police with information that would help in addressing crimes and other criminal activities.

Recall that no fewer than four people were killed and several others sustained various degrees of injury when the bandits attacked communities in Alkaleri

Few days after the incident in Alkaleri, the terrorists kidnapped a village head and his son in a community in Toro local government.