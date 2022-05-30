Vehicles Burnt, Staff Injured, As Gunmen Attack ABS

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Heavily-armed men on Monday morning, invaded and attacked the Onitsh station of the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), located in Awada.

Although no live was said to be lost in the early morning attack, it was gathered that the gummen set some properties ablaze in the premises, such as building and some vehicles, including a vehicle belonging to one of the staff who was on night duty, and a bus belonging to ABS.

It was also reported that the armed hoodlums severely injured the few staff they met at the premises during the attack.

More details later…